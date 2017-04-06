Three-peat for Last Chance champs Edward Jones Millionaires

The TC North Stars’ Rejean Delorme fires a wrist shot that would make it past LWK goaltender Shawn Hokmes during 35+ mens hockey action, Saturday at Dryden’s annual Last Chance Tournament. Photo by Chris Marchand
Dryden’s Edward Jones Millionaires made it three in a row by winning the Last Chance Hockey tournament over the weekend. Edward Jones beat the Eagle River Old Aces in the semi final, and moved on to beat Dryden’s NAPA Devils in the 35+ age group final by a score of 5-2. Photo submitted
In the 45+ Final, Copperfin beat the Kenora Diamonds 4-2, and in the 55+ final, The Dryden Ice Agers beat the Kenora Thistles 6-1.
On the women’s side, The Fort Frances Chiefs beat the Dryden Clippers 7-2.