St. Joe’s Bulldogs snap nine-year Saints streak



By Sarah McCarthy

St. Joseph’s School has won the title of the Grade 7/8 Girls Catholic School Board Basketball Championship. The Bulldogs outlasted the St. Thomas Aquinas Saints of Kenora to win the final 22-18. With Dryden’s win of the Championship title, the Saints lengthy streak of triumph has ended after 9 years.

Dryden Coach, Jaime Fenton says it was a team effort to get the win.

“They all contributed throughout the entire tournament, then that championship game between the two teams (Dryden and Kenora) there was not much difference. For the most part the game was tied. We just seemed to pull it off in the last two minutes, got four quick points and held that lead to get the win.”

Fenton also adds that the team she coached throughout the season was an amazing group of girls that committed to the sport and each other. The team even made up their own pre game ritual including a cheer involving their own prayer that they all made up together.

“The kids that I coached this year were just really well rounded, wonderful athletes with great attitudes. They also dedicated a lot of their time, came to practices. And the dynamic between the team was just really great this year too. It was such an honour to coach such a wonderful team this year.”