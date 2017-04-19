Shirley L. Mills (nee Hyatt)

In loving memory of Shirley Louisa Mills who passed away Friday, April 7, 2017 at Rainycrest Long Term Care facility in Fort Frances at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Jack Mills. Loving mother of of Dean (Ruth), David (Laurel) and the late Denis. Dear grandmother of Andrew (Pilar), Brent (Melissa) and the late Cherie, Steven and Matthew. Dear great grandmother of Steven, Jayme, Aidan, Sofia, Benjamin and Gabriel. Survived by brother Fred, sisters Sylvia and Grace, predeceased by brothers and sisters John, Angus, Aileen, Joyce, Vivian, George, Joe, and Eunice. Daughter of the late Noble and Annie Hyatt. Granddaughter of the late pioneers John and Lucy Hyatt.

Shirley enjoyed watching sports on TV such as baseball, hockey and curling. She liked dancing, celebrations, bingo, casinos, travelling and camping. Shirley had strong opinions about politics and people who didn’t act in a manner that pleased her. She wasn’t afraid to speak up if she thought she was right. Shirley volunteered at the legion in Dryden. She will be missed by her many family members and friends.

Special thanks to the Rainycrest doctors, nursing staff and all of the other staff and volunteers who made her life better. The family would like to acknowledge her nieces and nephew Cheryl Armstrong, Judy Baker, Glenda Belluz, Charlene McTavish, Shirley and Bob Bird, sister Sylvia, Charlotte Hyatt and Stephanie Mishibingima. They ran errands, took her to the doctor, visited her and stayed with her when she needed them the most.

A Funeral Service was held Wednesday, April 12th at 11:00 a.m. in First United Church with Reverend Erin McIntyre Garrick officiating. Interment will follow in the Dryden Cemetery.

Visitation has taken place on Tuesday from 4:00 to 6:00 in the Moffat Chapel of Stevens Funeral Home.

If friends so desire donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society online or though the Stevens Funeral Homes. PO Box 412, Dryden, ON. P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca