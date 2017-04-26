Robert (Rob) Neufeld – May 5, 1964 – April 21, 2017



In loving memory of Robert “Rob” Neufeld, age 52 years, who passed away on Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Dryden Regional Health Centre with his family at his side.

Rob is survived by his mother, Grace Neufeld; his sisters, Brenda (Glenn) Patterson, Diane (Rick) Jacobsen and Libby Helpin; his nephews and niece, Michael (Sarah) Patterson, Andrew Patterson, Brian (Regan) Jacobsen, Vicki Jacobsen, Josh Helpin and Shaun (Bianca) Helpin; and one great nephew, Nolan Robert Jacobsen – the apple of his eye.

Rob was predeceased by his brother, Larry, on May 1, 1989.

Rob was born on May 5, 1964 in Dryden being the youngest of five children. He attended schools in Dryden, graduating from Dryden High School.

Rob worked at various jobs through his younger years, many being outdoors such as guiding and mineral exploration. Due to his severe arthritis he decided to further his education and received his diploma from Confederation College, Social Services Worker program. After working in this field for a number of years Rob had to give up his career due to further health issues. He remained active in Toastmasters and with the Dryden Literacy Association.

Rob was a very special son, brother, uncle and friend. He had a special and unique relationship with each of his nephews and niece and was very proud of them all.

Neuf, as he was known to all his friends, left a lasting impression on everyone that met him. He was a very selfless person, always putting everyone else’s needs and concerns before his own. He was always there for everyone that needed him. His wit and sense of humour was second to none.

Rob has left a huge hole in many lives and hearts that no one could ever fill. We will miss him dearly.

The family would like to thank Dr. Cook, Jenn and Cathy from Oncology and all the wonderful nurses from Palliative Care who took such good care of Rob (and his family).

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Rob’s life will take place at a later date.

If friends desire donations may be made to a charity of your choice online or through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca