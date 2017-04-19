Rick Makuch wins pool league’s inaugural season



The Dryden Legion Pool League held its windup for the inaugural 2016-2017 season on Monday, April 10th. This year marked the first season for the league which started on October 23rd and ran for a 22 week period ending on April 3.

The league had 29 players register for weekly competition held on Monday evenings in the downstairs lounge at the Dryden Legion and all enjoyed the friendly competition making the year a very successful one. The winner of the B Division was Ryan McNally, the A Division winner was Cam McMillan.

The 2016-17 Dryden Pool League Champion was Rick Makuch.

Photo submitted