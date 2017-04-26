Ratepayers to host meeting, May 3, to discuss potential Fire Hall #2 closure

By Chris Marchand

Residents of the former Barclay Township are marshalling their best arguments in hopes of dissuading Dryden City Council from taking Dryden Fire Rescue’s Hall #2 (the former Barclay Fire Hall) out of operation.

The group is hoping to attract concerned residents to a meeting, Wednesday, May 3, 7 p.m. at the Ukrainian Hall on Cecil Ave.

The recommendation to close Fire Hall #2 came before Dryden City Council at last Monday’s regular meeting of council with the expectation of a same-night vote. However, as social media and word-of-mouth reports of the sensitive agenda item circulated over the Easter weekend, city councillors found a crowd waiting for them, Monday. While it was impossible for the group to secure a place on the agenda to speak on the matter as a delegation, their obvious interest prompted council to table the matter until May 9.

By closing Hall #2 the city could save $75,000 in annual operating costs as well as avert the upcoming replacement of a $400,000 pumper truck.

Gus Kropf says safety and insurance costs are primary concerns of the ratepayers group, adding that a Hall #2 closure could increase response times and add hundreds to thousands of dollars in annual insurance costs for households within the city boundary. This, Kropf adds, is adding insult to injury to disillusioned rural East Dryden residents already reeling from a frustrating combination high taxes and a lack of services.

One purpose of the May 3rd meeting is to gather some numbers from residents on their current and projected insurance costs should Hall #2 close. Kropf adds he hopes residents will bring along a statement of their 2017 property taxes.

“If it passes, the closing of that fire hall becomes discriminatory to a number of ratepayers — anybody who is beyond that magic number demanded by insurance companies. It could be five kilometres, eight km or 13 km, depends on the company,” said Kropf. “The best advice is to talk to your insurance agent themselves. Don’t believe anything you hear from anybody. The information is confusing. Get it in writing, read the fine print and get them to explain it to you.”

Kropf says the methodology used by the city to judge distance (a radius model) led them to believe that only a few properties would be affected, he says the actual linear driving distances from doorsteps to Hall #1 put many residences on Thunder Lake Rd. and Northshore Rd. beyond the 13 km mark. Thunder Lake south shore and Bonny Bay/Rowat Rd. resident may be close enough to Wabigoon’s Fire Hall, (with whom Dryden shares a reciprocity agreement) to avoid being designated ‘unprotected’ by insurers.

“This is a failure of administration,” said Rowat Rd. resident Dennis Lawryniuk. “This is a fundamental part of infrastructure. Why do we form a town? To protect each other, to provide water and sewer and fire protection. How do you do business if you can’t insure your place? How do you go to a bank? I would much rather have a fire hall than I would a museum, or for that matter, sorry to say, a library. If I can’t protect my property, then you’ve undermined my entire economic reason for being in Dryden. What reason do they have to discriminate against us?”