Legion event to mark Vimy’s 100th anniversary

Let us remember the Battle of Vimy Ridge. One hundred years ago, in the mud and the blood and the horrors of World War One, Canada came of age. On Easter Monday, the 9th of April, 1917, at 0530 hours, the entire Canadian Corps, about 100,000 Canadian soldiers, attacked the German stronghold that was Vimy Ridge. In sleet and driving snow they attacked, uphill, against machine gun nests and massive fortifications, and by April 12, declared victory with the capture of the final objective, Hill 145.

The Battle for Vimy Ridge was the greatest Allied victory to date in the war. Canada did what the British and French hadn’t been able to do for three years. But the victory did not come without a cost. Some 3,600 Canadian wouldn’t see that victory, some 7,000 more lay wounded, the most casualties suffered by the Canadian Corp in one day in the entire war. The lessons learned there, though, helped to end the war within two years.

The Battle of Vimy Ridge became emblematic of Canada’s sacrifices throughout the war. As Brigadier-General Alexander Ross put it, “… in those few minutes I witnessed the birth of a nation.” Canada would never be the same. We went into the war as a colony; automatically at war when Britain declared war. We came out of that war a player on the world stage, proud and independent, with a reputation as fearsome soldiers.

The Dryden Legion invites the public to a ceremony of remembrance of this important event in Canada’s history at the Municipal Cenotaph at 11:00 am on the 8th of April. The public is also invited to the Vimy Ridge Dinner that will be held at the Legion at 5 p.m. that evening. Tickets are available for $15 at the Legion or at Lotto One. Come out and