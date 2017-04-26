Ines Gemma Brown – 1923 – 2017



In loving memory of Ines Gemma Brown who passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at her residence in Princess Court with her family at her side.

Ines was born April 30, 1923 in Kenora, ON. She is survived by her sons: Victor (Deb) and Ron (Barb), by four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and two great great grandsons.

Ines was predeceased by her husband Marshall, her parents and her brothers and sisters.

As per Ines’s wishes cremation has taken place and there will be a family graveside interment service at a later date.

If friends desire donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of one’s choice online or through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca