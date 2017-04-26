Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Hoshizaki House kicks off campaign

Left to Right: Tom Wood (Board member), Terri Fedorchuk(executive director), Kelcie
Toews (transitional housing worker) and Glenda Hatfield (financing administrator) at
the April 19 launch of Hoshizaki House’s Hope and Growth campaign.

 
By Sarah McCarthy

The Shelter, Hope & Growth campaign kicked off last Wednesday at Dryden’s Hoshizaki House. Community members gathered for a presentation and BBQ, with all the proceeds going towards purchasing necessities that are not covered by government funding. Glenda Hatfield, financing administrator with the shelter says this includes furnishings and other everyday household items.

The local shelter provides a safe haven for abused women and children and is looking to upgrade and replace its facilities. Hatfield adds that the main goal for this campaign is to purchase something that focuses on keeping children intact with their youth, despite any hardships they may have faced. Keeping ‘kids being kids’ with the purchase of playground equipment to have at Hoshizaki House. ‘Hope & Growth’ is working along smoothly with aggressive fundraising strategies for Dryden’s women and children shelter.

