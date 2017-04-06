Gear for Grad is back!



By Michael Christianson

As mentioned last week in the Observer prom and graduation season is around the corner and one group in the city has worked for the last six years to get the grads some gear to celebrate in.

Gear 4 Grads was founded in 2011 by Leanna Bullock, Patti Lyle, Christine Cooper and Brttni Trudgen after seeing a similar group being run in Winnipeg. They were concerned to hear that students were not attending their prom because of the high costs associated with it.

This year they are back at it to give formal wear to those in need. They will be holding their annual boutique day on May 13.

“Gear 4 Grad has been in existence for six years. They can come in and they shop for formal attire whether they are lady or gentlemen. Then we have jewelry, the hair department in the high school have the heads and they design different hair styles, said Bullock. “The student can come in and pick out a dress, once they’ve picked out a dress or shirt and pants or suit that they like we have a lady present who will fit them, she does all the alterations for them free of charge.”

On the day of grad students who need can go to the high school where a local esthetician and hairdresser will do hair and makeup.

Those wishing to donate can drop off formal wear at the DHS main office.

Appointments for the boutique day can be made at DHS the guidance office or call 223-2316 extension 232.