FedNor investment to fund EDO, PACE



By Dryden Observer Staff

The city of Dryden will once again have an economic development officer.

That was one of two announcements Kenora MP Bob Nault made at Dryden City Hall last week.

Bob Nault announced an investment total of $598,641 to support business growth and development, job creation, increased tourism, innovation and economic diversification in Dryden and across northwestern Ontario. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for FedNor.

A FedNor investment of $320,000 will support the ongoing operations of the Patricia Area Community Endeavours (PACE) CFDC for a one-year period. Specifically, the funding will enable this not-for-profit, business-focused organization to provide small and medium-sized enterprises with business counseling services and access to capital, as well as support for strategic planning and community economic development initiatives.

An additional investment of $278,641 through FedNor’s Community Investment Initiative for Northern Ontario (CIINO), will enable the City of Dryden to hire an economic development officer to pursue a variety of economic development opportunities over a three-year period.

“I see FedNor as extremely important to northern Ontario,” said Nault. “Not only its long term vision of where we need to go as an economy but also as the center piece for the federal government in its relationship with the municipalities, with the province, with first nations. So FedNor is ramping up again, that’s what the announcement today by the minister in North Bay was all about, that we are now getting back to developing a strategy, we are now putting more financial resources in the hands of FedNor with the idea of being a better partner and having better results.”

Nault said these investments will help to diversify the economy and he hopes the funding can help drive PACE to its original intent of being a driver for small business support and help.