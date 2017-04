By Sarah McCarthy

DHS sent a pair of Badminton Athletes to NWOSSA in Wawa and the two Eagles flew home with a silver medal. Junior team members Hannah Zilkalns and Mason Brown qualified at NorWOSSA in Kenora, being the only Eagles to advance to NWOSSA in Wawa. The pair had a 3-2 record, tying them for 2nd which earned them a silver medal to bring home to Dryden.