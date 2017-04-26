Dryden Rotary celebrates 75 years



By Chris Marchand

In true Rotary Club fashion, not an ounce of enthusiasm was spared in the celebration of the auspicious 75th anniversary of Dryden’s chapter of the international service club.

Members gathered at The Centre, April 22 for a swanky dinner and evening of entertainment with speeches, dance numbers to represent the decades Rotary has had a presence in Dryden and live music by local band Backbone Slyde.

Special guests included Rotary District Governor Rod Riopel of Kenora and fellow Kenora Rotarian Gord Lemaistre, current president of the Kenora Rotary club who sponsored Dryden’s charter in 1942.

“The synergy of like-minded people, that’s what keeps Rotary together,” said Riopel. “The friendship, the fellowship. We have the same goals. We may have different ideas on how to get there, but we work together to get results.”

Dryden Mayor Greg Wilson brought greetings and congratulations from the city before the evening moved over to the stage. From a display of old time square dancing to a spandexed Humberto Pacheco doing his best to resemble the spirit of the 1980s — speeches and dances recounted the changing times through which the club has persevered, the many worthwhile projects and influential members who played guiding roles in the progress of the community.

The club took a leading role in many large-scale projects, such as fundraising for hospital upgrades and a 65-bed extended care facility in the late 90s.

Among those watershed moments, the switch from male-only to a co-ed group in the 1980s, soonafter resulting in the club’s first female president, Jacqueline Saville.

Current Dryden Rotary President Dr. Carl Eisner offered many thanks to members Mardi Plomp, John Carlucci and their committee for putting on an unforgettable evening.