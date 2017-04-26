Clowning around at Children’s Delight Series



Children’s Delight Series wraps season with the playful and talented clowns of L’Aubergine Elizabeth Gaumond, Dominique Grenier and Marie-Michèle Pharand who led a Dryden audience through TerZetto — a story of three clowns who use their distinct talents and abilities to help each other and combine their imaginations to create something they couldn’t achieve alone.The show marked the end of a five-show season for the Dryden Children’s Delight Series. The 28 year-old organization is dedicated to providing entertaining educational and cultural programming through quality performing arts.

Photos by Chris Marchand