City settles with Canadian Tire on assessment

By Michael Christianson

In March Dryden City Council approved Minutes of Settlement associated with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC) with regard to appeals filed for the 2013 through 2016 taxation years.

Back in November 2016 City Staff received information from MPAC providing details related to the province wide settlement of CTC assessment appeals. MPAC wanted to share information with affected municipalities and to inform them of the outcome of the settlement and the resulting MOU.

City Staff presented a Staff Report to Council on December 12, 2016 detailing the information associated with this MOU.

Throughout the process MPAC collaborated with a Municipal Working Group, made up of representatives of affected municipalities, which supports the MOU.

Dryden CAO Ernie Remillard says this is the first time MPAC has reached out to municipalities to create a working group and their biggest concern was to get some representatives from northwestern Ontario, which they did.

“They had a say in the process in evaluating the Canadian Tire Corporation’s building,” said Remillard. “So, that was kind of unique in that fashion, although it’s one of those, we feel comfortable with as long as we have representation from northwestern Ontario. The recommendation was to execute the memorandum so we’ve taken that step.”

As per the settlement, the Phase-In Assessment for Taxation Years 2013-2016 went from $3,405,000 to $2,644,000. The total estimated refund is $78,917.07 over the same period with a loss in revenue of $19,000 per year moving forward.

Remillard said this situation is not unique to Dryden and that commercial evaluations are decreasing across the province but it does put a strain on tax payers because it’s another lost revenue opportunity.

MPAC meanwhile is continuing their mandate to make the evaluation process more robust.

“Some of this stuff is out of our hands as to what they value properties at,” said Remillard. “There is an appeal process if a community wants to appeal it but the costs of that are extremely high so you have to measure whether it’s risk/reward and whether it’s worth going through litigation to offset some of that benefit.”