City expanding on accessible transit project

By Michael Christianson

The city of Dryden is looking to improve how you get around.

Currently there is no conventional public transit in the city but Dryden does fund, though municipal tax dollars and provincial gas tax funds, the MyLift (Handi-Transit) accessible bus service for disabled and 55+ with the program to be transitioned to a third party provider in 2017.

Currently the Community Transportation Pilot Project is underway in Dryden and council has committed to help move the project forward to expand the scope of the MyLift service to include both the youth and low-income sectors of the population. A survey in the area showed clear gaps when it came to providing transportation to those groups.

The survey also found that the majority of respondents would need community transportation in the next 5-10 years. The survey also found most people would like to use a public transit system but would prefer a set schedule. Majority of responders were also willing to pay between $2 and $5 for a one-way ride.

Most of the seniors that answered wanted the service on a better schedule that is 24/7 accessible, an issue city clerk Debra Kincaid plans to address with a pilot program to establish an accessible on demand taxi vehicle in the Dryden.

“Currently the two taxi providers do not have an accessible vehicle and the city, through the gas tax program can with an identified private sector proponent put a service agreement in place and be a conduit for some funds towards either converting a vehicle, or the acquisition of an accessible vehicle,” said Kincaid. “So the city is looking to partner and will be issuing an expression of interest to the local private sector taxi providers to see if there is an interest in participating in that funding program to try to make it a little more minimal under a pilot program to get that accessible cab service in town.”