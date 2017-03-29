Wild Cards: Eagles make the best of a surprise berth at provincial championships



By Sarah McCarthy

The all Ontario Boys Hockey OFSAA Championship took place last week in Fort Frances. A last chance, “Wild Card” opportunity was presented to the Dryden Eagle Boys, whose season had originally ended in the semi finals of playoffs. The team was offered up a spot in the championship, leading them to a great experience at OFSAA. Dryden High School’s Boys Hockey team played a total of three OFSAA games resulting in a loss, a tie and a win.

For the boys first game, they took a loss against the third ranked St. Mary’s Crusaders, 6-1. Scoring the lone goal was Jacob Lugli. The Eagles second game against Campbellford resulted in a 1-1 tie due to electric goaltending on both sides. Jase Gamble stopped 30 shots for Dryden and Keith Wrolstad with the only goal of the game for the Eagles. And in what would be the Eagle Boys final game of OFSAA and of the season, they played their best game all year. The Eagles walked away from OFSAA ending off with a 3-0 win over Widdifield from North Bay. Goal scorers for Dryden’s third and final game of OFSAA were Keith Wrolstad, Jacob Lugli and Randy Russell.

A couple of bad breaks and bounces, as well as a game upset in their pool left the Eagles tied for second place but prevented the team from advancing due to their lack of goals. The Eagles played exceptionally well against the top ranked teams in the province. It will be a season to remember for this year’s Dryden High School Eagle Boys Hockey team, finishing off strong at their trip to OFSAA.