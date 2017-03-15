Swimmers ‘embrace the struggle’

By Autumn Langford

Dryden Dolphin Swimmer

On March 2-5th I was able to travel to Winnipeg with two other swimmers, Jordan Chwastyk and Victoria Owen to compete in the Prairie Winter International Provincial swim meet.

Guided by our coaches Matt Taylor and Jason Owen, we had to make qualifying time to attend this four-day competition in the same pool where the Canada Summer Games will be held this summer.

There were approximately 600 swimmers competing in the meet in which we each were able to swim in six events.

Vicky who just attended her first provincial meet came back with five personal bests.

Vicky said, “she really enjoyed the meet”, and that the faster competitors made her push herself to swim faster. Jordan smashed her 100 free by taking off 4.28 seconds landing her at 1:13.58. Jordan who has been to two provincial meets says, “I like going to these meets, there are a lot more people to compete against and its different then the regional meets that we usually swim at.”

I beat three of my times, and returned home with many ideas of how to further improve my strokes. I think that this was a very successful meet. I was able to cheer on my teammates and represent Dryden’s swim team with my friends which made the meet so much better. Coach Matt Taylor and Jason Owen said, “Overall there were good swims under the pressure of healthy competition”.

As a coach from International falls once told me “The struggle leads to success. Attack your weakness. Embrace the struggle. Work on your weakness.”