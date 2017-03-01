Reservists get a feel for arctic conditions



Submitted

Approximately 150 members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) redeployed from Exercise Artic Bison 2017 (Ex AB 17), held in Gimli, Manitoba and on Lake Winnipeg from February 17 – 25.

Soldiers from 38 Canadian Brigade Group (CBG), 3rd Canadian Division are returning to their home units this weekend. Canadian Army Reservists from North Western Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan were part of a successful winter training exercise which saw about 100 members of the Arctic Response Company Group (ARCG) travel by snowmobile from Gimli to Berens Island on Lake Winnipeg.

“This was a great opportunity for soldiers to advance their skills and take part in winter training,” said Major Darla Oja, Officer in Command of Thunder Bay’s 38 Service Battalion Detachment. “As reservists, soldiers need to be ready to respond and contribute to a domestic operation. Ex ARCTIC BISON allows us to train those domestic operating skills. Many soldiers taking part in Ex AB 17 took time from their civilian employment or school to attend this exercise. As a part-time soldier, it is paramount that reservists continually train and this exercise is an excellent opportunity to test non-tactical winter warfare skills.”

Ex AB 17 was conducted to ensure that local soldiers participate in critical non-tactical winter warfare training in austere weather conditions in support of domestic operations in Canada’s North.

This year, soldiers travelled via snowmobile across Lake Winnipeg from Gimli to Berens Island to a notional civilian aircraft ‘crash site’. In the scenario, soldiers deployed to the ‘crash site’, a 600 km round trip from Gimli, to assist government officials with their investigation and consequence management of the crash. While several reservists were out travelling on the ice, several were positioned at the Land Component Command (LCC) headquarters in Gimli participating in supporting logistical roles.

“We were able to establish and meet all of our expectations and even exceed what the exercise was designed for,” said Major James Meredith, Officer Commanding, Arctic Response Company Group. “ Challenging weather conditions were experienced by all levels of leadership and soldiers within the ARCG. The warm wet weather that developed into colder icy conditions on the lake was a valuable learning asset. The ARCG’s success in this diverse training experience makes us a more versatile force during domestic operations in Canada’s North.”

Ex AB 17 was supported by participation from military units outside 38 CBG such as the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, the 4th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group, and 440 ‘Vampire’ Squadron of the Royal Canadian Air Force.