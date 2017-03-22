Regular season conquered, on to the playoffs

By Dryden Observer Staff

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs played a pair of games on the road to wrap up their impressive regular season.

On Tuesday, March 14 they were up in Red Lake to take on the English River Miners, a game that was previously delayed due to weather.

Within the first two minutes of the first period Braedan Allkins and Braedyn Aubin each scored on Miners goalie Michael Lenko; they would be the only goals of the first.

Halfway through the second period the Miners got on the board with a goal from Austin Kuhn, the lone goal of the second period.

In the third Kuhn tied the game up and Jamie Driedger got the Miners on top.

On the power play Tristan Knott scored for the Ice Dogs to tie the game up at three a piece. With a minute and a half left in regulation Derek McPhail found Allkins who scored the game-winning goal.

On Friday night the GM Ice Dogs were down in Fort Frances for their last game of the season.

The last contest of the regular season saw no goals or penalties in the first period.

Dylan Kooner got Fort Frances on the board just over two minutes into the second period.

Allkins answered back for his fifty-third, and final, goal of the year.

Not to be outdone Kooner answered back for Fort Frances leaving rhe game at 2-1 after two periods.

In the third Matt Leniuk scored for the Dogs just over six minutes in and with less than five minutes left Ice Dogs affiliate Matthew Pitchenese got his first SIJHL goal and the team’s last goal of the year, winning the game 3-2.

The first place Dryden GM Ice Dogs, who finish with a franchise-record 45 wins and 94 points, will now wait to see who their semifinal opponent will be in the upcoming Bill Salonen Cup playoffs. The Ice Dogs will face the winners of the upcoming first round quarter-final series between the No. 4 seeded Thief River Falls Norskies and No. 5 Fort Frances Lakers.

With the season in the books the accolades for the team have been pouring in.

Dryden GM Ice Dogs forward Braedyn Aubin has been named its most improved player for the 2016-17 season. Aubin ends the season with 80 points, he ended last season with 27.

On Friday the SIJHL announced that Dryden GM Ice Dogs forward Eric Stout has been named its CCM Hockey rookie of the year for the 2016-17 season. The 19 year old from Brainerd, Minnesota ends his year with 55 points.