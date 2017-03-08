Politics and Pizza: Kenora MP meets with Dryden Young Professionals

Submitted by Catherine Kiewning

On Tuesday, February 28th seven members of the Dryden Area Young Professionals Network (DAYPN) met with Member of Parliament for the Kenora Riding, Bob Nault to talk about immigration, the environment, infrastructure and how it all affects our small northwestern Ontario city. Nault led the discussion describing his political career and retiring retirement to get back into the political game in 2015.

Conversation flowed between the north’s need for better infrastructure, lack of opportunities for First Nation, Inuit and Metis people and natural and sustainable resources. However, due to the variety of young professionals in attendance, talk became very focused on a few major issues that they thought our government could improve upon. Suzanne Lockyer, a local optometrist, brought the following forward:

“As an optometrist and health care provider, I am aware of the barrier to accessing health care in our riding. Currently there is a federal student loan forgiveness program available to doctors and nurses willing to work in under-served and remote areas of Canada, such as our riding,” said Lockyer. “It has been a great tool to attract and retain healthcare professionals in the area. Unfortunately these incentives are not available to other doctors providing essential services such as dentists and optometrists. There are currently seven permanent optometrists serving a riding of 65,000 people.”

This is an issue that many of us were unaware of and Nault committed to following up with Dr. Lockyer about incentives for specialized careers in the north.

Another issue was brought forward by DAYPN Executive and CEO of the Dryden Public Library, Dayna DeBenedet. Infrastructure connectivity (the lack of high-speed and quality internet) affects many people even within city limits. Many users of the library come in everyday to access the computers and simply check their email. Nault addressed this issue saying that he is planning on hosting a conference on connectivity and that a proposal is going to the Federal government to improve it. Nault is also meeting with Internet service provider, Bell, to discuss ways to help the riding address our connectivity issues

Some of the take home messages from Nault were based around the importance of our FNIM population.

“Our success is tied to First Nation populations, said Nault.”

This is important to note because Nault says that our population will be 50% FNIM by 2020, so we must do better for them. Providing better infrastructure and connectivity on reserves, all weather roads that increase accessibility, and better education and health care are all steps we need to take to grow and prosper ourselves. We are not in this alone and therefore we should be as inclusive as possible.

As the evening went on and time was running short Nault remarked that we should continue to meet to bring forward the thoughts, struggles and ideas of young adults living in northwestern Ontario. We wholeheartedly agree.

The DAYPN would like to thank Gwen Kurz for organizing the meeting with Nault and Nault himself for taking the time to sit with us and feed us.