Nordic Ski-gles go the distance at OFSAA



By Sarah McCarthy

Dryden High School was well represented at the OFSAA Nordic skiing championship in Timmins, ON last week. One Eagle out flew the rest by having the best results in the Senior Girls 5-kilometre race. Corrin Kuzemchuk skied to 33rd out of 137 competitors in the event. Payton Zilkalns was 77th. In the Senior Boys 7-kilometre race Devan Schmidt coming in 82nd out of 147 skiers. As for the Junior races in the Junior Girls 4-kilometre race , Sarah Urquhart was the only DHS competitor finishing 102 out of 141. In the Junior Boys category, Nicholas Peters skiied to 66th out of 134 racers.

Full DHS results and times below:

Junior Girls 4-kilometre

(141-competitors)

102. Sarah Urquhart (DHS) 17:19

Junior Boys 5-kilometre

(134-competitors)

66. Nicholas Peters (DHS) 16:58

127. Ben Wright (DHS) 22:53

Senior Girls 5-kilometre

(137-competitors)

33. Corrin Kuzemchuk (DHS) 17:59

77. Payton Zilkalns (DHS) 19:58

86. Amy Wickstrom (DHS) 20:25

97. Paige Ponton (DHS) 20:42

116. Katarina Narhinen (DHS) 22:07

Senior Boys 7-kilometre

(147-competitors)

82. Devan Schmidt (DHS) 25:54

142. Sean Wood (DHS) 30:55

143. Josh Carruthers (DHS) 30:59