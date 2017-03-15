Need a lift? – MyLift Specialized Transit Service reviews their first six months

By Michael Christianson

City Clerk Debra Kincaid and Community Transportation Coordinator Erin Wiedenhoeft presented to Council at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday evening.

The pair was there to update council on the MyLift Specialized Transit Service that has been running in Dryden for six months.

Their report showed an increase from less than 50 registered users in September up to 105 as of last month. The vehicle also increased its one way trips from 93 up to 260 in the same time frame.

“It’s getting them involved in the community knowing that they have reliable transportation service that the city is providing that they know they can get to where they need to go and do what they need to do,” said Wiedenhoeft.

Seniors are the main users of the service with 95% of registered users over the age of 55. 75% of the trips taken are for everyday trips for shopping, banking, recreation and other social calls. They also had extended hours for special events such as the Festival of Trees.

The service strives to be affordable and accessible. After registering users can call 223-3568 to book the fully accessible shuttle service.

The report also acknowledged the gap in youth and low-income transportation needs.

Councilor Martin MacKinnon said there is a crisis in Dryden of youth getting where they need to go citing their need to get to and from work.

Looking forward a 24/7 accessible cab was also discussed, more of which will be brought up at council in April.