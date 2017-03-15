Library usage numbers up over previous year

By Dryden Observer Staff

Chief librarian Dayna DeBenedet and Library Chair Lucille Ayers presented their 2016 annual report to council last night on behalf of the library.

It was another impressive year at the library as they continue to offer new and better programs to their patrons.

Last year the library offered 223 programs, a 75% increase in programs over 2015 and participation was up to 3,537 a 49% increase in participants over 2015.

The library saw 63,965 visitors last year, averaging 200 users per day, up 9% from 2015.

Computers and Wi-Fi continue to be an important part of the library’s contribution to the community with 8,023 computer users, not including patrons who come in just to use the Wi-Fi on their own devices.

Over the entire year 69,982 items were borrowed including print, digital and audio-visual materials.

Meanwhile the Dryden Public Library continues to raise funds for their Library Shelving Fund, which was launched last fall to coincide with the library’s fiftieth anniversary. The current shelving has been in the library since it was built in 1966. Their goal is to raise $50,000 and they are asking everyone consider making a tax deductible donation.