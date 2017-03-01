LED streetlights projected to save city $120K per year

By Michael Christianson

A big ticket item from the 2017 budget that was severed last month for further review has been passed by Dryden City council.

Dryden will be converting their street lights to LED lights to cut down on energy costs and save money in the long run.

“This council is really analytical so they dive deep into the numbers and they were looking for a little more information as to the pay back period and return of investment so we were able to provide those numbers to council so they were much more comfortable with the business page that we provided this time around,” said CAO Ernie Remillard. “The big difference is we were able to show council that even based on conservative figures before Hydro does their reassessment we’re able to save, rough numbers, about $120,000 a year on hydro costs converting to the LED and the payback period is about 4.24 years.”

The project is set to cost $631,516 with $123,414 coming from the SaveONenergy Grant and $508,102 from the capital reserve.

Public works was happy to get the motion through as the SaveOnEngery Grant was time sensitive and the window to receive it was closing.

The retrofitting of street lights does not include the decorative street lights downtown.

LEDs are highly energy efficient, they use 15 percent of the energy of an incandescent bulb while generating more light per watt.