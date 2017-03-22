Lauretta Margaret Wesley August 22, 1935 – March 1, 2017



In loving memory of Lauretta Wesley (nee Tanner), age 81 years, who passed away unexpectedly on March 1,2017 in the Dryden Regional Health Center.

Lauretta Wesley is survived by her daughter Michele (Owen) Dorfman, son Russell Wesley, by 4 grandchildren (Carly, Molly, Daimon, Alex), by her sister Daisy Kiewning as well as numerous, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Lauretta was predeceased by her husband Don, her parents Isaac and Laura Tanner, and her brother Charles.

Lauretta was born on August 22, 1935 at the Dryden Hospital. She was relentless in her pursuit to further her grade three education. She was the first adult to insist that she become a full time student at Dryden High School. Lauretta graduated with her grade 12 diploma in 1976.

During her high school years, she wrote letters to the MPs advocating for adult education, and was instrumental in founding the first official Confederation College Campus in 1975 in the basement of the CKDR building.

Lauretta had a strong commitment to her community. She took her ladies curling team to Moncton New Brunswick and came home with the First place trophy for the Canadian Foresters Association. She convened minor hockey and was instrumental in initiating out of town tournaments for the Dryden Minor Hockey Association (DMHA). She sat on the Executive of the DMHA and during her term, even though she could not stand on skates, she attained her level three refereeing certificate to better understand the sport. She sat on the Board of Directors for the Northern Independent Living Services, and she was the Peoples’ Warden for the St. Luke’s Anglican Church vestry. She held the highest and the most respected position in the Eastern Star Rebecca Lodge and was the first vice-president for the last two years at the Dryden and District Agricultural Society. She was an avid painter, seamstress, and could run a household as well as she could run a tractor.

Her last ten years were happily employed at Wal-Mart where she greeted all with a warm smile, funny joke, and shared a Werthers candy with new friends. Lauretta was blessed to have additional families; the Agricultural Centre group, her Wal-Mart colleagues, and the Dryden Arena walkers.

Lauretta married the love of her life, Don, in 1953 and they were married for 63 years. Her children and grandchildren were the joy of her life. Lauretta has joined her soul mate on her final journey. Be kind, and serve one another, make no room for regret, tomorrow is not promised, and today is short. Live, love and laugh.

Funeral services were held for Lauretta on Monday, March 6, 2017 at the Dryden District Agricultural Centre with interment at the Dryden Cemetery.

If friends desire donations may be made to the Agricultural Center or DRHC CT Campaign through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca