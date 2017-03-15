It’s the final homestand

By Dryden Observer Staff

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs were at home this weekend to cap off their final regular season games at the Memorial Arena.

Facing off with the Thief River Falls Norskies Trey Palermo got the Dogs on the board first with a power play marker.

Four minutes later captain Derek McPhail scored his own power play goal and his twentieth on the year.

With less than two minutes left in the first period Kristopher Hamlin added another to the Ice Dogs night but the Norskies struck back before the frame was over to leave the game at 3-1.

That one goal would be the only one for the Norskies that night.

In the second period Jacen Bracko, Braedyn Aubin and Braeden Allkins each connected for a goal to put the Ice Dogs up 6-1.

The third period saw a lone goal from Chris Atanas as the Dryden GM Ice Dogs finished their night up 7-1.

On Saturday the two teams were at it again in Dryden.

The Norskies struck first on Saturday night with a goal from Keaton Huot just over one minutes into the frame.

Cory Dennis tied up the game towards the end of the frame and that’s where the score remained.

The lone goal of the Saturday second period belonged to Eric Stout who scored for Dryden five minutes into the frame.

In the third Dryden struck early with a goal from Bracko but Thief River Falls answered back with a goal from Jared Pederson.

At 14:48 into the second period Braeden Allkins became only the third player in SIJHL history to score fifty goals.

The Ice Dogs rolled over the Norskies and added an empty net goal from Tristan Knott to be sure. The Ice Dogs walked away with a 5-2 win at their final home game of the season.

Allkins impressive season was honoured before the game on Friday night with a plaque commemorating his accomplishments; Allkins broke the teams records for most goals and points breaking the record set by Cole Golka two seasons earlier.

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs still have two more games to get points on the road before they return home for game one of the SIJHL playoffs on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. in Dryden; their opponent has yet to be confirmed.