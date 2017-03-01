Hospital gearing up for new CT Scan campaign

By Dryden Observer Staff

With Dryden Regional Health Centre’s CT Scan Unit nearly the end of its functional life, the local hospital is setting a new fundraising goal of $1.25 million over the next four years to replace the unit.

On March 6, the DRHC Foundation will host a press conference on site announcing the official kick off of the fundraising efforts. Local radio station CKDR will set up on site and begin a three-and-a-half hour telethon to help raise funds for the CT Scan.

Sponsors of the CT Scan Renewal Fund will be invited to officially announce their contributions at scheduled times throughout the telethon. A list of donors will be compiled by March 4th and submitted to telethon host Bruce Walchuk.

As the DRHC foundation receives about $250,000 per year in donations, DRHC officials believe an annual goal of $300,000 is feasible.

Meetings with City representatives and the local First Nations communities will be arranged seeking support for the campaign (citing the precedent set by the Township of Ignace)

Foundation directors and the Fundraising Coordinator will review the prospective donor list and each will identify 8 businesses/service clubs to approach prior to the campaign launch on March 6th.

A targeted media campaign utilizing radio, print and social media outlets to solicit ongoing support for the campaign will run during the month of March.

Major events play a significant fundraising role and DRHC officials have met with the organizers of Shake Your Booty and the Eton Rugby Mud Run and solicited ongoing support for the CT Scan Renewal Fund. The DRHSF will provide logistical support for these events and they anticipate conservatively gaining $150,000 from two Shake Your Booty Events and $40,000 from the Mud Run over the next three years.