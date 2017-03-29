Hair today, gone tomorrow

By Michael Christianson

You would be hard pressed to find a dry eye in the gym on Friday at New Prospect School, it was an emotional day inspired by one little boy.

Grade 4 student Hudson Antoine was center stage as he got his head shaved to raise money for education assistant Sherri Chagnon who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

Antoine says his mom helped inspire him to shave his hair off for a good cause.

“I was going to get it shaved and then she told me that I could shave it for Ms. Chagnon and I asked her why and she said because she has breast cancer and I was feeling sad so I did it,” said Antoine.

Students and teachers gave donations and took turns shaving off parts of his hair at the noon hour event.

Chagnon said she is feeling good these days. She is now in Thunder Bay starting chemo and she took this last day to reflect and keep her spirits up while she is away.

“I’m very blessed to have New Prospect School as part of my extended family. Every single child and adult in here has been an angel to me. We got to see today how incredible they are,” said Chagnon.

She says she only worked in Antoine’s class for a few months before she got her diagnosis.

“Hudson is an incredible young man, everybody should be proud of him and he’s such an inspiration to me,” said Chagnon.

She wishes to thank the whole community for their support and well wishes during this time.

Hudson’s hair is being donated to Pantene Beautiful Lengths and a GoFundMe page has been set up for donations.

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/hudson-antoinesherri-chagnon to donate and send along well wishes.