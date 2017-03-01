Growing up in foster care, Kooshet tells tale



By Michael Christianson

Lisa Kooshet was the special guest storyteller at DAARN and the Dryden Public Library’s Living library last week and she had a lifetime of tales to derive from.

Kooshet recalled her early days at home with her brother and sister, her parents were often not around and she felt alone lots. Her siblings would tell her that as long as they went to school and kept up appearances they would stay at home all together.

She recalled one Christmas without her parents where the kids went out to set snares to have some dinner. When they returned each snare had at least 2 rabbits, a Christmas miracle.

Eventually the kids were sent to foster families, Kooshet was in and out of a couple homes within a year and a half before she found her new mother. She said she was struck with a belt in one of the homes and was glad to be in a safe and nurturing environment.

She recalled her high school years as being good despite facing some discrimination. Kooshet said she was called a ‘white Indian’ by other aboriginal students but whether it was her foster home or another factor that led to that nickname she wasn’t quite sure.

Kooshet spoke about the many strong women in her life during her Living Library presentation and she emphasized that despite hardships in her life you have to hold onto the good