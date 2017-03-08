End of regular season in sight for Ice Dogs

By Dryden Observer Staff

With the number one seed in the SIJHL Playoffs secure the Dryden GM Ice Dogs can see the end of the regular season in their sights.

On Saturday the Dogs were down in Fort Frances to face the Lakers.

Kristopher Hamlin opened up the scoring two minutes into the contest off an assist from Nic Noseworthy.

Towards the end of the first period Garret Graham added another for a 2-0 Ice Dogs lead after one period.

A hard fought second period saw Fort Frances’ Dylan Kooner scoring the lone goal of the frame.

In the third period Dryden rallied back for four unanswered goals.

Sam Marit got his sixth as an Ice Dog before Hamlin added another to his night. One minute later Cory Dennis got his tenth of the year on a power play.

With less than two minutes left Marit added another to secure a 6-1 Ice Dogs win in Fort Frances.

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs have two more regular season home games before they play their final road game in Fort Frances.

The Dogs are back at home March 10 and 11 for 7:30 p.m. puck drops.

Meanwhile accolades continue to roll in for the Ice Dogs. Dryden netminder Ben Dennis was named the SIJHL-CCM Hockey performer of the month for Feburary.

Dennis posted a stingy 2.14 goals-against average along with a solid .929 save percentage in February, Dennis not only went 6-0, but also remains unbeaten in regulation all season boasting an impressive 20-0-1-0 record for Dryden.

Also this week the SIJHL announced their final top 20 ranking for the 2016-17 season and the Dryden GM Ice Dogs finished in the twelfth spot for the country with a franchise record 41 wins on the season.