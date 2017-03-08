Donald Edward Prouty – June 10, 1955 – February 20, 2017

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Don Prouty.

Don passed away February 20, 2017 in Fiji. He was predeceased by his parents Harold(Porky) 2002 and Doreen Prouty 1986. He is survived by his wife Ana in Fiji, his children; daughter Donna Prouty (Ryan) of Gibbons, Alberta, Charlie Prouty (Lynette) of Camrose, Alberta. He also had an adopted daughter in Fiji Ana. His grandchildren Jessie Brokofsky(Colton) Becca and Logan Crowe, Makayla and Jake Prouty and great granddaughter Aubrey. His brothers; Jim (Brenda), Rick (Anna) and Dan (Gwenda) his sisters; Ruth (Jim) Sinclair, Janet Prouty and Cathy (Doug) Hutchison. Numerous nieces and nephews.

As per Don’s wishes he now rests in Fiji, this is where he always wanted to be.

There will be no service in Dryden.