Donald Dale Wesley March 12, 1935 – October 15, 2016



In loving memory of Donald Dale Wesley who passed away on October 15, 2016 at the age of 81 in the Dryden Regional Health Centre.

Donald was survived by his wife Lauretta of 63 years of marriage, his daughter Michele (Owen) Dorfman, son Russell Wesley, by 4 grandchildren (Carly, Molly, Daimon Alex), brother Ronald (Kim), sister in law Daisy, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents George, and Hazel, and brothers, Wayne and Gary.

Don was born in Emerson Manitoba on March 12, 1935. He moved with his family to Dryden Ontario where he received his grade 12 education. He married the love of his life Lauretta in 1953, which was the same year that he was hired at Ontario Hydro. Don worked as a lineman and later a Foreman for Hydro until his retirement in 1989. Within one month of his retirement, Donald was contacted by Moncrief Construction and was employed with them up until a few years ago. The Moncrief boys were like sons to Don.

Don had many hobbies and interests. He obtained his black belt in Judo, was the Past Master for Masons, served on the St. Luke’s Anglican Church vestry, and on the Board of Directors at the Dryden and District Agricultural Society. Don was an amateur photographer, a cabinet maker, obtained his pilot’s license, and could operate any piece of machinery from a boom truck to a back hoe. Together with his wife Lauretta, they built Willowdale Trailer Court that is still home to many wonderful families and friends. His passions were family, fishing, feeding birds, deer, and gardening in his large greenhouses. His last 15 years were dedicated to volunteering at the Dryden & District Agriculture Society with the other members, who were his also family.

Don loved his family and spent many weekends fishing with them in the lakes in NWO, from dusk ‘till dawn. Great memories and fishing stories will be talked about for years to come.

A memorial Funeral service was held was held at the Dryden & District Agricultural Society on October 19, 2016, followed by interment in the Dryden Cemetery.

If friends desire donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of choice through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca