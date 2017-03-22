

In loving memory of David Elisha Grant, age 70 years, who passed away peacefully at the Meno-Ya-Win Health Centre in Sioux Lookout, ON, on Friday, March 10th, 2017.

Dave is survived by his wife Judy (nee Van Deventer), son Mark, daughter Shauntelle (Jeff Pihulak) all of Dryden, by grandchildren: James Seeley and Riley Pihulak both of Winnipeg and Carter Pihulak of Dryden, by his sisters Barbara (George) Sullivan of Boston, MA, Florence (Danny) Whitman of Petawawa, ON, brother Stewart Grant of Thunder Bay, ON, as well as other relatives.

Dave was born in Woodstock, New Brunswick and found his way to Northern Manitoba with the Hudson Bay Company later transferring to Sioux Lookout where he met the love of his life Judy. He served in the Canadian Armed Forces until moving to Dryden in 1971 when he began working for the pulp and paper mill. He retired in 2003 with Domtar after enjoying 32 years of employment. He loved spending his final years with his family and on the lake most of all.

He loved the outdoors: particularly boating, fishing and campfires, time with his cats, watching the price is right and baseball and his coffee time with the guys.

Thank you to Dr. Mike (Cortens) for years of excellent care and fishing stories, Dr.Mccready (Nephrology) and the Sioux Lookout Dialysis unit for four years of support, the CCAC workers in Dryden and the wonderful ward doctors and nurses at the Meno-Ya-Win hospital in these last few months.

Thank you to the Red Cross, particularly the volunteer drivers: many of who were ex mill buddies. Dave enjoyed your compassion and company. The family will be forever grateful.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 17th at 1:00 p.m. at the Masonic Hall. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date.

If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Health Sciences Foundation – Renal/Hemodialysis – Sioux Lookout Fund through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Avenue, Dryden, ON, P8N 2X3.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to dcfh@drytel.net subject heading: Grant