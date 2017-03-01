City will dissolve Development Corp.

By Michael Christianson

Council has approved the first step to dissolve the Dryden Development Corportation.

CAO Ernie Remillard said he has been focusing on restructuring internally and the plan is to create a Community Development Department in house. The expectation is that the department will take on a much larger responsibility to assist the City in growing its commercial base and being a “go to” for many of the community partners and committees.

Remillard went on to say that the Museum model has been revised with a reduced budget and that the Museum will form a part of the CDD.

“We’ll create synergies by resources more so helping efficiencies in our business processes internally,” said Remillard. “So this new Community Development Department will have the mandate of creating a community improvement plan which is used because through that community improvement plan we’ll be able to ask council for budget to start improving parts of the community and that plan will also help us as part of the portfolio; we’ll also manage the museum and those operations and those advisory boards will be huge in helping us determine where to focus this department’s efforts. That will be a huge part of it, we’ll still have the community experts helping us in the process.”

Remillard says the changes will save Dryden approximately $10,000 annually.

DDC Office Manager Nicole Gale will move into a new role at the CCD with added responsibilities.

A former chair of the DDC himself Remillard praised all the work the DDC has done over the years.

“They’re a volunteer group that spent a lot of time and energy and I just want to thank the management group and the board for years and years of effort,” said Remillard. There were a lot of things that happened that people don’t necessarily understand in the sense of marketing and some of those things that are behind the scenes that the business processes are now in place and that took years of effort and I just want to thank everybody for that because they advanced Dryden to a level that was during a very difficult fiscal constraint on them, everyone did a really good job on marketing Dryden. We’re open for business and if it wasn’t for them we’d be starting over on that front as well and we’re actually quite advanced from that perspective.”

Remillard said to expect new job postings for the city in the coming weeks.