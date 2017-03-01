City to hire fire prevention officer

By Michael Christianson

Dryden is set to reinstate a position that was eliminated in 2014.

Council has approved the hiring of a fire prevention officer in the 2017 budget to conduct education and enforcement programs, two areas the Fire Underwriters Survey (FUS) recommended and was also a key finding in the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Review that was presented to council in Jan. 2016, which included 30 recommendations.

The fire service career Emergency and Education Officer position was eliminated back in April 2014 without study or review.

“To meet our education and enforcement requirements as recommended in the office of the Fire Marshal Emergency Management and the Fire Underwriters Survey reviews that were done over the period of 2015 and presented to council in early 2016 that council went ahead and approved that for the 2017 budget,” said Fire Chief Ken Kurz. “We’re now in the interviewing stages starting in the next week to hire a person to conduct this work.”

Kurz presented the Dryden Fire Services 2016 annual report to council last week and he said it was their busiest year yet with 231 calls for service with average response time of 6.20 minutes.

Firefighters logged more than 3,200 hours during emergency responses and more than 3,400 hours completing training and equipment checks without incident.

Dollar loss values for 2016 were $574,500 while dollar value saved totalled $300,000.