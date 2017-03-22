Carbon monoxide alarm saves Arbourjade resident



By Dryden Observer Staff

Oxdrift firefighters are crediting a carbon monoxide alarm for averting a bad situation for some residents of Arbourjade Trailer Park.

Oxdrift Fire responded to a report of a carbon monoxide alarm sounding at the home on the evening of March 15.

The first firefighter on scene found the homeowner outside the home with her pets with the alarm still sounding. The homeowner had no injuries and was not suffering from any symptoms.

As crews arrived and further investigation started, the homeowner was using a propane fired canon-style heater to melt some ice from the plumbing underneath the mobile home.

The heater was removed and firefighters performed a full investigation inside and around the home while using breathing apparatus.

Carbon monoxide levels within the home were high while carbon monoxide levels under the mobile home within the skirting were at near fatal levels.

Oxdrift fire team members then began ventilating and removing the skirting to the crawl space of the mobile home using positive pressure ventilation.

As the levels were proved safe within the home the gas fired furnace and all rooms within the home were checked until proven safe.

Oxdrift fire crews remained on scene to ensure CO levels returned to normal.

The Oxdrift fire team would to remind the public that in this case the carbon monoxide alarm saved the life of the homeowner because they took the time to ensure they had a working carbon monoxide alarm.