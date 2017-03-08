Brian Alonzo Ellis – February 2, 1952 – February 24, 2017

Brian passed away at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with family by his side at the age of 65.

He is survived by his wife Marj, children Bobbi, Michelynn (Jason), stepsons Darrell (Loretta), Chris (Wendy), Jeff (Cindy), Terry (Kim), parents Harold and Arlyle, siblings Larry (Julie), Doug (Soma), Barb (Ken), Deb (Bruce), grandchildren Deylen, Bailey, Jake, numerous great-grandchildren, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister Brenda.

As per his wishes cremation will take place and a private family service and interment will be held.

If friends desire donations may be made to the Red Lake District Diabetes Program or the Kidney Foundation of Canada through the Red Lake Funeral Chapel, Box 237, Red Lake, ON P0V 2M0.