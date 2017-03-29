Body found in search for Brown

By Dryden Observer Staff

A search for a missing Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation member over the weekend uncovered the body of a deceased woman whose identity has yet to be confirmed.

On Saturday March 18, 2017 at approximately 12:00pm Emily “Chico” Brown was reported missing from her community of Wabigoon Lake First Nation. She was last seen in the City of Dryden.

Officers with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment along with Treaty Three Police Service (T3PS) and Dryden Police Service (DPS) conducted a search for Emily. Members of the OPP North West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Bear Clan Patrol along with community volunteers also assisted with the search.

On March 25, 2017 at approximately 5:25 p.m, community volunteer searchers located a deceased female near Chomitsa Trailer Park in Wainwright Township. Her identity has not yet been confirmed.

A post mortem examination will be conducted, however the location and date have not yet been determined.

The North West Region Crime Unit and officers with the Dryden OPP are continuing to investigate both the circumstances of Brown’s disappearance and the death investigation, under the direction of Detective Staff Sergeant Scott H. Moore of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

If anyone has any information regarding Brown, please contact the Dryden OPP at (807) 937-5577 or the Provincial Communications Center at 1-888-310-1122.