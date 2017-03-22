Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Battle of the Bands

Sports & Recreation — 22 March 2017
Battle of the Bands

Photos by Michael Christianson

Lac Seul Obish claim championship win in 2017 Northern Bands showdown
 

By Michael Christianson

This year marked the fifth straight year that the Northern Bands Hockey Tournament was played in Dryden.

Forty teams from across the north descended onto the Memorial Arena for a week of high intensity hockey.

“It’s faster, they seem to be getting younger and it’s more competitive, you can tell it’s more competitive, the boys are faster,” said assistant coordinator Ken Goodwin Jr. “It keeps getting better every year. It is the tournament to go to, this is the last tournament of the year.”

Lac Seul Obish claimed the tournament title this year and with it a prize of $22,000. In the B-side Beren River Thunder Chiefs AKA the Pikangikum Ice Bears defeated the Nibinamik Storm.

Event organizers were happy to return to Dryden with the two ice surfaces again playing an important role.

Organizers also stressed a need for more sponsors for the tournament in the future.

Lac Seul Obish captains accept the championship
trophy from Domtar Dryden Mill Manager Jim
Blight.

Impressive crowds filled Dryden Memorial Arena during the finals.

B-side champs the Pikangikum Ice Bears

Members of the Pikangikum Ice Bears and the Nibinamik Storm shake hands after a hard fought B-side final.

Sandy Lake Chiefs and the Wunnumin Huskies

The Deer Lake Jets and the Wapekeka Nodes in action.

The Wapaatawanga Survivors take on the K.I. Native Wings

   

Share

Related Articles

About Author

MichaelChristianson

(1) Reader Comment

  1. Lewis wesley

    March 23, 2017 at 10:57 am

    That one pic is wrong. Sandy lake chiefs vs wunnunmin Huskies. Is actually Lac Seul Ice devil’s in white. I forget the team but I know because I’m the one with the long hair. The white team is lac seul the red is ???

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook