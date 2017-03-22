Battle of the Bands

Photos by Michael Christianson

Lac Seul Obish claim championship win in 2017 Northern Bands showdown



By Michael Christianson

This year marked the fifth straight year that the Northern Bands Hockey Tournament was played in Dryden.

Forty teams from across the north descended onto the Memorial Arena for a week of high intensity hockey.

“It’s faster, they seem to be getting younger and it’s more competitive, you can tell it’s more competitive, the boys are faster,” said assistant coordinator Ken Goodwin Jr. “It keeps getting better every year. It is the tournament to go to, this is the last tournament of the year.”

Lac Seul Obish claimed the tournament title this year and with it a prize of $22,000. In the B-side Beren River Thunder Chiefs AKA the Pikangikum Ice Bears defeated the Nibinamik Storm.

Event organizers were happy to return to Dryden with the two ice surfaces again playing an important role.

Organizers also stressed a need for more sponsors for the tournament in the future.