A smashing good time

by Michael Christianson

On March 25 you will have the chance to compete as some of your favourite characters when the Dryden Regional Smash tournament takes place at the Community Living Centre at 280 Arthur Street.

“This tournament is to bring a couple communities together,” said organizer Nate Puddicombe. “We partnered with Mike at Level Up and we also partnered with the community living centre down on Arthur Street to put on this event. What we want to do is bring young adults and youth from the town together for a like-minded cause. We figured there’s enough people in this town who play old video games like Smash Brothers Melee that we would try to put on a tournament and see what happens.”

The first game in the series, Super Smash Bros. was released in 1999. The Smash Brothers series are crossover-fighting games published by Nintendo that primarily features characters from franchises established on its systems.

The all day tournament will feature Super Smash Brothers Melee singles tournament on Gamecube and a Project M singles and doubles tournament on the Wii system. Project M is a modification to the game Super Smash Brothers Brawl, which plays faster, more like Melee, and is easier for beginners.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and events begin at 11.