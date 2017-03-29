Margaret Dubé (nee Sharpe) 65, of Rainy River, Ontario passed away peacefully on March 18, 2017 at Rainy River Health Centre.

Margaret was born July 28, 1951 on the shores of Lac Seul in an area known as Hungry Narrows.

She has many fond memories growing up in the bush with her many brothers and sisters.

She went to Macintosh Residential School up until the school burned down. She then finished school in Fort Frances.

She later moved to Ear Falls and sought out work in various tourist camps, the logging industry and mining.

In 1970, Margaret met Paul Dubé and the two fell in love. In the late 70s, Paul Jr and Michael were born.

In 1991, Margaret and her family moved to Rainy River. Margaret found work fairly quickly as the supervisor for Rainy River’s Ontario Tourist Bureau. She took great pride in assisting clients and loved each and every student that worked along side her over the years.

Margaret was known for her wonderful sense of humour and zest for life. She loved to read and had particular musicians that she absolutely adored. If you had George Jones, or Elvis playing she couldn’t help but dance. In addition to her many interests she also enjoyed playing various online games against her sister Jane who resides in Ear Falls.

She took great pride in both her sons as well as her grandson Lincoln.

Margaret is predeceased by her parents George Sharpe and Vida Halverson, and her siblings; Diane Aysanabee, Mary Anderson, Jessie Anderson, Hans Sharpe.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Paul; her siblings; Jane Thesenvitz (Richard), Julia Carver (Johnny), Sarah Sharpe, Benny Sharpe (Shirley), and Dennis Sharpe (Linda). She is also survived by her sons Paul Jr, and Michael (Irene) and her grandson, Lincoln Dubé. She also has many beloved nieces and nephews.

It was Margaret’s wish not to have a service, however letters of condolence can be sent to Michael Dubé, 59 Horizon Drive, Sioux Lookout, ON, P8T 0A7. Online condolences may be offered as well at www.northridgefuneralhome.com

If desired memorial donations may be made in Margaret’s memory to the Rainy River Health Centre, c/o Northridge Funeral Home, Box 89, Emo, ON, P0W 1E0.

The family extends their gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Rainy River Health Centre.