Top Dogs 2-1 after busy week at home and away

By Dryden Observer Staff

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs had another busy week that started back at home on Wednesday to take on the English River Miners.

Braedyn Aubin opened the scoring 43 seconds into the game off an assist from Jacen Bracko. English River tied up the game less than 40 seconds later.

Braeden Allkins added another for the Ice Dogs and Kristopher Hamlin scored short handed to put the Dogs up by two after one.

A hard fought second period saw no goals.

The last goal of the game came with five minutes left in the third period from Allkins for his thirty-fifth goal of the season.

On the weekend the boys played a pair of games in Thunder Bay taking on the North Stars.

The growing rivalry for the league’s first and second place teams saw a scoreless first period at the Fort William Gardens.

Jonathon Masters got an unassisted goal in the second for the lone goal of that frame.

Brad Thrower and Nicholas Nigro each scored early in the third period.

Nic Noseworthy found the back of the net on an Ice Dogs power play but it was too late, the damage was done and the Ice Dogs lost for the first time in regulation in over six weeks.

Back at it again the next night Dryden struck early with a short handed goal by Allkins.

Nigro tied up the game for the North Stars and left it 1-1 after one.

In the second Tyler Minoletti scored on the power play but the Ice Dogs answered back with a goal from Chris Atanas, his first of the season.

Another back and forth frame in the third period with a power play goal from Tristan Knott and then Masters tied it back up; this game would need extra time.

Back this game after a brief suspension captain Derek McPhail scored and won the game for the Dogs in over time.

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs remain on top of the league with 70 points with a 33-6-4-0 record. Thunder Bay North Stars sit next with 56 points in the same number of games with a 26-13-4-0 record.

Dryden also remains ninth in the 132-team Canadian Junior Hockey League standings.

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs will be back home for a pair of games on Saturday and Sunday.