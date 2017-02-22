The Dressing Room Project helps foster self-esteem



By Sarah McCarthy

A local Committee consisting of the Family Health Team, Firefly, and the Northwestern Health Unit as well as some teaching staff got together this month to form the Dryden Area Eating Disorder Resource Coalition. Places such as a dressing room or a locker room, can be a place where kids feel most analytic of themselves, critique what they look like and how they feel they should look. From this idea came The Dressing Room Project for girls and Locker Room Project for boys to help demonstrate to kids coming of age a positive body image, upright self-esteem and overall wellbeing.

Throughout elementary schools and with the participation of businesses, coaches and other community members it was recognized in Dryden as February is Eating Disorder Awareness Month. Workshops were put on for girls and boys mostly in Grades 7 and 8 across schools, where they analyzed media messages and influences, discussed stereotypes and created their own inspirational quotes to hang around town and the schools. These positive quotes serving as daily reminders to love yourself the way you are.

It is very important to talk about these topics with kids as they are at a vulnerable age and start to see changes in their bodies. This day and age, social media also plays a big role in the way kids see themselves says committee member Trisha Lundstrum.

“There’s so much in social media and movies and all over the place with the perceptions of what a girl should look like and what a boy should look like. It’s just showing that some of those ideals are impossible standards and that they just need to except themselves and be their best selves.”

The goal was to take time to talk with and teach kids about maintaining a positive view of their bodies and having the self-esteem that goes along with it. Also, the project promoted having healthy relationships with food, so no struggles that a person may be having with their body spiral further into say an eating disorder.

Many feel the project went over well with students and thank the community for the support this month. There are hopes to expand the project for next year in order to reach more students with the important message of loving and accepting yourself.