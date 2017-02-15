Teams wrap regular season

By Sarah McCarthy

The Dryden Eagles are in beast mode preparing for NorWOSSA playoffs this Friday in Fort Frances. The Boys Basketball and Girls Volleyball teams got a preview to the championship by taking on the Fort Frances Muskies last Thursday on home court. It was DHS’s final Home Games of the regular season.

In Girls Volleyball, both Junior and Senior teams lost to Fort Frances. The Juniors fell in three straight sets and the seniors gave the Muskies a fight by winning one set. The Eagle Girls will take their losses into consideration and now know how they must prepare and focus, if they want to beat the Muskies at NorWOSSA.

As for Boys Basketball it was a much different story. Both games were very back and forth, but the Eagles fought until the final buzzer outlasting Fort Frances. The Juniors won 57-42 with Gus Brosseau leading the way with 22 points. The Seniors had the same feeling of victory with an 80-69 win over the Muskies. Both Thomas Moline and Jarett Hicks contributed 23 points each. The Basketball teams are feeling confident after their well-deserved wins, especially when defeating the Muskies.

On this past Monday, students, staff and athletes gathered for a Pep Rally to hype up the teams as they reach championship play and end off another season.

All Court Sport teams are looking forward to the NorWOSSA playoffs in Fort Frances on Friday.