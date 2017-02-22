Seniors Housing Co-op taking new approach



Group will host meeting to discuss organizational shift, Feb. 27

By Dryden Observer Staff

After a decade spearheading the Pine Ridge senior’s life lease building project, the Dryden Non-Profit Seniors Cooperative is considering a change in tactics in the face of further obstacles to obtaining financing.

The Cooperative is investigating an investor-owned approach to their senior’s housing project and have scheduled a meeting for potential investors at 7 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the Dryden GoGetters drop-in Center. A Manitoba developer who specializes in such developments will be here to provide information.

The group issued a statement last week saying the proposed 22-unit apartment building project has struck a road block. While all the potential lenders they have approached for a mortgage agree it is a sound project which they would normally finance, they do not lend to non-profit corporations unless there is substantial backing. If the project were reorganized into a for-profit corporation owned by local investors, who could also be tenants, financing should not be an issue.

“The meeting is a first step in investigating this private ownership approach,” read the statement. “The co-op board see it as an opportunity for a very safe investment in Dryden real estate. Investors will own a share of a revenue-generating building which will provide a return on investment, while tenants will see little change in their cost, so everybody wins.”

Anyone interested in such an investment is encouraged to attend, or call Maxine Moulton, chair of DNPSHCI, or any member of its board for more information.