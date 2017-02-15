New census numbers chart population gains and losses in Northwest

By Dryden Observer Staff

The 2016 Canadian census was released recently and the numbers show some good and bad for northwestern Ontario.

Here in Dryden the population grew by 1.7 per cent from the 2011 numbers. The population of the city was 7,749 rising from 7,617 according to the numbers.

Sioux Lookout also saw a growth of 4.7 per cent; 5,272 residence up from 5,037 in 2011.

Red Lake saw a dramatic drop of 12.1 per cent; a population of 4,107 down from 4,670.

The city of Kenora had a drop of 1.6 per cent; a population of 15,096 down from 15,348. In the same time the Kenora District grew by 13.8 per cent; 65,533 living in the region up from 57,607 five years earlier.

Canada’s population as a whole grew by 5 per cent and now sits at over 35.1 million, up from 33.4 million in 2011.