Library Internet access cuts looming

By Michael Christianson

Over 160 Northern Ontario libraries could soon lose their access to the rest of the world.

Last year the province’s Connectivity Fund, that allows small and rural libraries to offer free internet access, was cut by $400,000 and the number of eligible libraries was reduced; in the next budget the fund could be scrapped all together.

The Dryden Public Library does not access the fund. Due to the close proximity to city hall they are able to share one Internet connection.

“Although right now our library is not accessing that fund we definitely know a lot of people are coming into the library to use the internet and computers,” said Chief Librarian Dayna DeBenedet. “Last year we had over 8000 people use a computer at the library and that’s just people who are using our own computers, more people than that are coming in to use our Wi-Fi as well on their own device and we don’t track the number of Wi-Fi users so it is a lot of people who use the internet at the library. Especially around here, if you start to get outside of Dryden you may not have access to a really great Internet connection so a lot of people have to come into town to find high speed internet and Wi-Fi.”

DeBenedet says they are concerned for other libraries in the region that may be affected.

Meanwhile the Federation of Ontario Public Libraries and the Ontario Library Association have submitted an idea that would help fund Internet and Wi-Fi connectivity in northern, rural and Indigenous libraries across Ontario. In the 2017 budget the provincial government will provide $3 million to fund up to eight proposals, making Ontario the first province to commit to funding ideas from the public as part of its budget process.

Right now the process has been narrowed down to 17 projects. You can go to talks.ontario.ca before February 23 to vote for your top 3. The library project can be found under the title “Internet access in libraries in rural, northern and Indigenous communities”