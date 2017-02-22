James Chester Wilson – 1943 – 2017

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of James Chester Wilson, born March 28, 1943 in Kenora.

Left to cherish his memory are his sisters Patricia (Mitchell) Lands and Barbara (Ronald) Silver, nieces and nephews, his Aunt Phil of Langley, BC, his best friend of 50 years Wayne Parkins as well as many friends.

Jim was predeceased by his parents Chriss and Eileen Wilson and his baby sister.

Jim grew up in Minnitaki, Langley and Vancouver before moving to Oxdrift and then Dryden with his family and finishing his High School Diploma here. As a child he loved the outdoors and fishing here and in Vancouver going to the movies with his family where he met John Wayne. He adored his Grandpa Chester and Grandma Nellie Sadler and his favourite Uncle Larry and Aunt Phil Sadler. Following school Jim worked for Hatch`s Groveside Dairy until the plant closed, delivering milk to the schools back when it was $.10, and for Dairyland and Arpad Fejos Construction as foreman building pallets. He lived at home until he was 29 helping his parents. As a talented artist he taught photography at Dryden High School, maintained a darkroom in the house, and loved to paint with oil. When niece Chrissy took up painting he was happy to help her along with some professional pointers and to share some artist`s secrets. He enjoyed horses and for a while boarded them on Johnson Road. He purchased property on Neeley Road and with the help of Wayne he built a home. Eventually he moved back into town to the Patricia Inn to enjoy the amenities not available in the bush like cable and music radio. He especially enjoyed Selena Gomez and even drew her. His favourite condiment was ketchup which he put on everything.

In accordance with Jim`s wishes a private family interment will take place in the Oxdrift Cemetery near the Sadler family. In lieu of flowers donations to the DRHC Oncology Unit or the Second Chance Pet Network may be made through the Stevens Funeral Home, P.O. Box 412, Dryden P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca

We would like to thank the Oncology Department here in Dryden for the wonderful care Jim received during his illness these last few years and also Meals on Wheels, Homecare and Dan next door for always checking in on him.

You are free Uncle Jim. Enjoy painting in the stars.

Love you. Chrissy