Hockey Day in Kenora



By Michael Christianson

A beautiful day in Kenora on Saturday was broadcast coast-to-coast as Hockey Day in Canada came to the city.

The festivities lasted all weekend with the Stanley Cup visiting local schools, a reenactment of the 1907 Stanley Cup championship between the Kenora Thistles and the Montreal Wanderers, a pond hockey tournament and of course out hosts Ron MacLean and Don Cherry.

MacLean was down by the waterfront most of the day and he was adorned in his very own Kenora Thistles wool sweater. The sweater he wore all day was actually made right there in Kenora by Gail Spicer from the Painted Sheep Boutique. She had been contacted months before by Sportsnet to create it and she was honoured to see it on TV all day.

“I felt great it was wonderful and he’s such a nice person. He came into the store and bought some souvenirs, he’s just a great guy,” said Spicer.

The pond hockey tournament and it’s prize the Kroppy Cup was in honour of Len “Kroppy” Kropioski who died in September 2016 at the age of 98. A veteran and local legend Kroppy became known by hockey fans nation wide as a Winnipeg Jets fan who would give his trademark salute at the games